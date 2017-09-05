Harvey Impacts Fuel Prices, Local Gas Prices Jump Over Last Seven Days

9/5/17 – 6:45 A.M.

The effects of Hurricane Harvey are being felt at local gas pumps. Prices in Findlay have jumped more than 20 cents over the last seven days. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in the city is $2.49 today. That’s up from $2.28 a week ago. A month ago we were paying around $2.18 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa also report paying $2.49 per gallon today. That’s up 20 cents from last Tuesday.

We’re paying less than the state average, which has jumped to $2.53 for a gallon of regular. That’s a 24 cent increase over the last seven days.