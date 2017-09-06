Harvey Relief Efforts Continue In Findlay

9/6/17 – 5:24 A.M.

Area residents continue to pitch in to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Several donation drives are taking place as a result. You can find drop-off sites for the nonprofit relief agency Impact With Hope at Century 21, Heavenly Pizza and Tireman in Findlay. The drive is collecting things like cleaning supplies, diapers, blankets, and new shoes and clothing. The effort includes a stuff the van campaign at Century 21 at 2103 Tiffin Avenue. They are taking items from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the Risner Spinal Center is partnering with Project Restore in the Houston area. They’re getting a semi from Findlay Warehousing to send things like building materials, cleaning supplies, and nonperishable food items. They’re also looking for table utensils, toilet paper, and gift cards to retailers and restaurants. Drop-off sites in Findlay include Heavenly Pizza at 1404 North Main Street and Risner Spinal Center at 1500 Tiffin Avenue.

The United Way of Hancock County is holding a two-day collection this week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

United Way staff members are setting up Friday at the Walmart on Trenton Avenue and Meijer on Tiffin Avenue. On Saturday, they’ll be at Great Scot on Broad Avenue and the Tiffin Avenue Kroger. Staff members plan to hand checklists to customers before they go in the stores if they want to help out.