Harvey shatters US rainfall record for a tropical system, according to the National Weather Service

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Harvey, which first made landfall Friday as hurricane before weakening into a persistent storm that has circled over southeastern Texas for days, has shattered the U.S. rainfall record for a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Breaking the previous mark of 48 inches, Harvey recorded 49.2 inches at an area called Mary’s Creek at Winding Road, Texas, the weather service reported.

