HBO claims victory with “Game of Throne” finale ratings

HBO/Macall B. Polay

(LOS ANGELES) — Even some successful shows can have trouble maintaining momentum for the duration of their runs, but that can’t be said for HBO’s award winning Game of Thrones. The Season 7 finale actually bested its own ratings record Sunday night, pulling in 12.1 million viewers, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In a day and age when most people DVR their favorite shows and watch them long after they air live, GOT bucked that trend. Nielsen data notes that when you add in “Live+Same Day” viewership, the total audience increases to 16.5 million people. That’s around 36% higher than the show’s Season 6 finale.

As its name suggests, Live+Same Day includes people who watched the show live as it aired at 9 p.m. ET, but also those who streamed it later on Sunday night. No doubt that’s because people wanted to avoid being spoiled on social media Monday.

The series, based on George R.R. Martin’s sprawling series of books, will return for an eighth and final season, but no word on when that might be.

