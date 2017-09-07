HBO's “Veep” to end after next season

HBO/Colleen Hayes(LOS ANGELES) — HBO’s Veep has reached its term limit.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, told ABC news Wednesday in a statement that the show’s producers made the decision to end the acclaimed comedy that stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the nation’s first female vice president — and eventually president.

The seventh — and final — season will air next year.

“The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said Bloys. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

Since its premiere in 2012, Veep has been nominated for 42 Emmy Awards and has won 12, including five straight best actress honors for Louis-Dreyfus.

This year, Veep is up for 17 Emmys. The awards ceremony takes place September 17.

