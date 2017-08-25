“He is not a woman” – Director Patty Jenkins fires back after James Cameron calls “Wonder Woman” a “step backwards”

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(NEW YORK) — When Wonder Woman landed the number-one spot on its opening weekend with a haul of more than $100 million, fans cheered that the success of the film, which was directed by Patty Jenkins, was a victory for women everywhere.

Director James Cameron isn’t so sure about that.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Cameron says actress Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, was “an objectified icon.”

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” he said. “It’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

Wonder Woman, which set a new record for an opening weekend of a female-directed feature, has been lauded for inspiring young girls and dispelling the myth that female-driven movies won’t attract as big of an audience as those with a male lead.

Jenkins took aim at Cameron and his remarks immediately on Twitter.

“James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though his is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman,” she wrote.

“His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if woman have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far,” she continued.

“I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman, And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress,” she concluded.

