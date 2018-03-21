Health Department Says Merger Was A Success, Needs A New Building

03/20/18 – 3 A.M.

Findlay City Council got an update on the city and county health department merger. Health commissioner Karim Baroudi said that it was a good decision to combine the departments.

Baroudi said that he wants to figure out a plan for getting a new building before coming again

Aside from needing a new building Baroudi said that they have expanded services He added the department is also looking forward to getting accredited sometime in early 2019.