Heat Wave Won’t Eclipse Record Temperatures In Findlay

9/25/17 – 5:18 A.M.

It’s been a hot end to September, but we haven’t seen record highs. The highest temperatures got over the weekend was 91 degrees on Sunday. However, that was less than the record set for that day in 1908 at 93 degrees. Friday and Saturday’s hot temperatures also were a couple degrees below records set by the 1908 heat wave.

The 1908 highs for today and tomorrow are 97 degrees. While it will still be hot, we aren’t expected to eclipse those marks.

Temperatures will start to fall on Wednesday, getting back into the 60s by the end of the week.