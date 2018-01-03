He's Brad Pitt, but you can call him “William”

Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Ladies — if a handsome guy named William approaches you on the coffee line, it might actually be Brad Pitt.

That’s exactly how the 54-year-old, now-single actor — whose given name is William Bradley Pitt — introduced himself to a woman at a Los Angeles coffee shop recently, a source tells the New York Post.

“He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket,” according to the eyewitness, and proceeded to chat up a blonde standing on line.

“She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like [actress] Kate Bosworth, but it wasn’t her,” claims the source.

When the woman introduced herself as “Lydia,” continues the store patron, Pitt “put out his hand and said, ‘Hi, I’m William.’ She replied, ‘Oh, you look like a Bradley.’ And he responded, ‘Well, that’s my middle name’ and smiled and winked at her.”

As Lydia left the store, she reportedly said, “Nice to meet you, Bradley — I mean William.”

“He laughed to himself, then got on his bike,” adds the source.

