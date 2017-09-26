HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' ending after season five

Rob Kim/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Chip and Joanna Gaines are ending Fixer Upper, they announced Tuesday.

The HGTV hosts revealed on their blog that season five of their hit home renovation series, which will premiere in November, will be the their last.

The Gaineses, who live in Waco, TX, say their decision is rooted in the need to “catch our breath.”

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen,” they write. “How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Chip Gaines, 42, and wife Joanna, 39, were introduced to HGTV audiences in May, 2013, when the show’s pilot premiered. In the series, the couple remodels and redecorates homes in Texas — a process that they note has been “an amazing adventure,” but an exhausting one, too.

“Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch,” they write. “Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

