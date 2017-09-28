HHS Secretary Price regrets private jet flights, vows to reimburse government

US Department of Health and Human Services(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said Thursday that he regrets his numerous trips aboard private aircraft during his term leading the federal agency and pledged to reimburse the government for the cost of the flights.

“I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars,” said Price in a statement. “All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer. I know as well as anyone that the American people want to know that their hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely by government officials.

“Today, I will write a personal check to the U.S. Treasury for the expenses of my travel on private charter planes. The taxpayers won’t pay a dime for my seat on those planes,” he added.

Politico reported that Price took as many as 24 chartered flights at an estimated cost of over $400,000. The secretary, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt are each currently the subject of inquiries by their respective inspectors general over flights and the House Oversight Committee this week launched an investigation into federal agency travel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

