High-end “Kingsman” products — suits, whiskey and more — being sold at London pop-up shop

20th Century Fox(LONDON) — The surprise 2014 hit spy movie Kingsman has spawned a sequel, due out September 22nd, as well as a line of high-end products and a pop-up shop in London.

Housed in the ritzy St. James neighborhood, the Kingsman shop sells the sharp custom suits made by clothier Mr. Porter and worn by Taron Egerton’s Eggsy and Colin Firth’s Harry Hart in the films, as well as fancy glassware and pens. There’s also a high-end whiskey called Statesman, after the American spy agency featured in the sequel, which uses a Kentucky distillery as a cover for its HQ. The bourbon is actually being made by renowned Louisville, Kentucky-based Old Forester.

The series creator, writer/director Matthew Vaughn, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Did I think we could sell 300 watches at $25,000 a watch? I wasn’t sure, to put it mildly. But we did. And like everything in life, I wasn’t doing it to make money, but it’s now making money.”

Vaughn explained that after the success of the first movie, he had a lot “some big offers” from companies looking to place products in the sequel, but he was selective.

“No offense to Bond…but I wouldn’t, for example, put in Heineken,” says Vaughn of the beer seen in recent 007 movies.

“[A certain] car [company] wanted to be in it, but it didn’t fit,” he noted, adding, “It cannot look like product placement.”

Vaughn also feels that way about the timepieces his characters wear. “No offense to the Samsungs or the Apples of the world, but I didn’t really think that’s what I wanted to see a Kingsman wearing,” Vaughn explains. That’s why the pop-up shop is selling luxe Tag Heuers watches.

Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle, which also stars Oscar-winners Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, and Halle Berry, opens September 22.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.