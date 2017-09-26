Hillary Clinton slams Trump admin. over private emails: 'Height of hypocrisy'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hillary Clinton hit back at Donald Trump’s White House after The New York Times reported that at least six administration officials communicated about government business through private emails.

“It’s just the height of hypocrisy,” Clinton said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Zerlina Maxwell after being asked to respond to the news on Monday.

As for the repeated attacks by Trump during the 2016 election over Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state, “They didn’t mean any of it,” she said. “If they were sincere about it, I think you’d have Republican members of Congress calling for an investigation. I haven’t heard that yet.”

Clinton called her use of private emails “a dumb mistake but a dumber scandal,” and said she regrets that the country “had to go through it.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly called for an investigation of Clinton’s use of the emails and said in a debate that Clinton would “be in jail” if he was in charge of the law in the U.S.

A White House official who spoke with ABC News did not dispute the Monday evening New York Times report that at least six administration officials occasionally used private email to communicate about official business since President Trump took office.

The Times’ report names the following current and former officials as those who communicated at times with a personal account: White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, former chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn, Advisor Ivanka Trump, former chief of staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller.

While it is not illegal for White House staffers to use their personal email accounts, they must forward all work-related communications to their official White House email accounts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed this to ABC News Monday.

“All White House personnel have been instructed to use official email to conduct all government related work,” she said. “They are further instructed that if they receive work-related communication on personal accounts, they should be forwarded to official email accounts.”

