Hong Kong protestors march in support of jailed pro-democracy activists

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images(HONG KONG) — Tens of thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Hong Kong after three pro-democracy advocates were sentenced to jail.

Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were given jail terms between six and eight months on charges of “unlawful assembly.” They were previously given non-custodial sentences after being involved with the 2014 mass protests.

Supporters of the three activists said the judicial process was influenced by politics.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.