Hope Hicks expected to be named permanent White House communications director

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Trump, is expected to become the youngest White House communications director now that her interim role will likely be made permanent, senior White House sources tell ABC News.

Hicks, 28, was named as the interim communications director in mid-August.

The move to make Hick’s role permanent was first reported by Bloomberg.

She assumed the interim role when Anthony Scaramucci vacated the post after 11 days on the job.

Hicks has been a member of Trump’s inner circle since joining the presidential campaign in 2015 and serving as a spokeswoman. The White House brought her in as director of strategic communications after the inauguration.

