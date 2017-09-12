Hope Hicks named permanent White House communications director

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The White House on Tuesday announced that Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Trump, will serve as assistant to the president and communications director. She had been serving as assistant to the president and interim communications director.

At 28, she is the youngest White House communications director.

Senior White House sources told ABC News earlier Tuesday that the announcement was forthcoming. The move to make Hick’s role permanent was first reported by Bloomberg.

Hicks was named as the interim communications director in mid-August.

She assumed the interim role when Anthony Scaramucci vacated the post after 11 days on the job.

Hicks has been a member of Trump’s inner circle since joining the presidential campaign in 2015 and serving as a spokeswoman. The White House brought her in as director of strategic communications after the inauguration.

