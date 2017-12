12/20/17 – 5:34 P.M.

It’s not too late to spread holiday cheer to Hope House and help impoverished families in Hancock County. The agency is matching donors with clients who need Christmas assistance. The organization is also helping families with Walmart or Meijer gift cards. You can also find a list of items you can donate to the organization online.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Sierra Hutton at shutton@findlayhopehouse.com.