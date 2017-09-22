Hostages released by man armed with machete at Tennessee bank

iStock/Thinkstock(COLUMBIA, Tenn.) — All hostages have been released after a man entered a bank in Columbia, Tennessee, armed with a machete Friday afternoon, according to police.

The 54-year-old man initially took nine people hostage at the Community First Bank & Trust before releasing four people, a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said. Hours later, the remaining five hostages were released, said Columbia Police Capt. Jeremy Alsup.

No one was injured during the ordeal, but the suspect remains inside the bank, Alsup said.

Emergency dispatchers responded to a call for an armed robbery in progress, police said, though officials later clarified that the hostage situation “does not appear to be a robbery at this time.” The motive is unknown, Alsup said.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

