“House of Cards” production to resume without Kevin Spacey in early 2018

(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has inked a deal so that its acclaimed drama House of Cards can resume production in early 2018 — without its embattled star, Kevin Spacey.

The streaming network tells ABC Radio that the Spacey-free, sixth and final season of House of Cards will be eight episodes long.

The show’s producers severed ties with Spacey early in November, days after accusations of sexual impropriety against the actor first surfaced.

Netflix not only terminated the Oscar-winner from the political drama last month, but also shelved a film about Gore Vidal that Spacey was to headline.

