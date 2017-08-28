Houston expected to endure more rain in coming days as a result of Harvey

ABC News(HOUSTON) — Hurricane Harvey, which has wreaked havoc on the city of Houston, has weakened to a tropical storm after dropping an improbable 25 inches of rain on the city in only 36 hours. But already flooded areas may be put under increased strain as rain continues to fall this week.

Harvey is expected to move out into the Gulf over the next six to 12 hours, and some minor strengthening of the storm is possible, according to ABC News meteorologists.

Those looking for a silver lining in ABC News’ weather predictions should find some solace in the fact that dry air is likely to be mixed into the system, which sometimes limits the severity of storms.

Regardless, rain bands are expected to rotate around Harvey through eastern Texas and western Louisiana. Six to 12 more inches of rain are expected to fall in Houston over the next three days.

An additional 20 inches of rainfall is possible east of the city.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for New Orleans, and up to 10 inches of rain is expected there as a result of Harvey passing through the region.

New Orleans, which is vulnerable to flooding, saw pervasive flooding earlier this month after receiving 8 inches of rainfall in parts of Jefferson Parish.

