Houston Texan J.J. Watt's fundraising for Harvey continues to grow

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(HOUSTON) — Out of all the celebrities that have pledged their support for those in Texas that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt is the one that comes to mind first. It started off as a football player with a lot of influence trying to make a difference for his city, and it has grown into something tremendous.

Once Watt realized the significance of the damage to the Houston area, he set up a fundraiser through YouCaring. Donating $100,000 of his own money, he started with a modest goal of $200,000. Within two hours, that goal had been met, so Watt raised it to $500,000. The campaign now has over $4 million, with a goal for $5 million.

Watt has received support from all over, including Chris Paul and his American Football Conference division rival Houston Texans.

Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk makes million dollar donation to @JJWatt‘s Houston Flood Relief Fund #HoustonStrong {https://t.co/XsZjKZQzci} pic.twitter.com/JLcHGbQowI — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017

He ensured his fans on Twitter that the money is going to go directly to the people of Houston to help them get back on their feet. Harvey has done a great deal of damage to the state of Texas, but J.J. Watt’s campaign is doing it’s best to make sure once the rain stops there will be immediate support.

