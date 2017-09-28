Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson donates first career game check to cafeteria employees impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(HOUSTON) — Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson received the first game check of his NFL career this week, and used it to help out three women who work at the team’s stadium

“For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way,” Watson told the women in a video shared by the team.

“If you can, you must.”@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

The quarterback gave the money to three women who had been heavily impacted by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Watson makes $465,000 this season in base salary, and gave the women $27,353.

The video shows Watson entering the NRG Stadium cafeteria with envelopes tied with a ribbon. “Hopefully, that’s good and that can get you back on your feet,” he tells the women. “And anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help.”

Watson and his family were once recipients of similar generosity. The family once received a home built by Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.