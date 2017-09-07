How Hurricane Irma is affecting travel plans

Photodisc/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — As Hurricane Irma nears the region, more than 850 flights to and from the Caribbean islands have been canceled, according to flight tracking company FlightAware, while thousands of flights at major Florida airports have also been nixed.

At Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, more than 160 flights in and out have been canceled. San Martin’s airport saw nearly 60 cancellations, St. Thomas saw more than 40 flights canceled, and St. Croix saw more than 30 nixed.

American Airlines has now canceled all their Florida flights at Miami, Fort Myers, Sarasota and West Palm Beach airports for Saturday and Sunday, with its schedule winding down on Friday. All European and South American arrivals for American are canceled on Friday.

This amounts to 2,185 flights canceled by American Airlines over five days from Sept. 7-11. Miami’s airport is American Airlines’ fourth-largest hub and a major international gateway for their system.

Orlando International Airport also announced late Wednesday that it would be ceasing commercial flights at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

American, Delta, United, Southwest and JetBlue have all offered waivers to passengers traveling to the Caribbean and south Florida.

Both JetBlue and American Airlines announced they would be capping the cost of main-cabin, direct flights at $99 from Sept. 10-13.

Those hoping to travel by train will also be impacted, as Amtrak announced they will be suspending many lines throughout Florida. The Silver Star Train 92 and Silver Meteor Train 98 — which operates between New York City and Miami — will be suspended from Sept. 9-11. The Silver Meteor Train 97 between New York City and Jacksonville is canceled from Sept. 8-10.

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Lines has diverted five ships carrying more than 15,000 passengers to maintain a “safe distance” from Irma. MSC Cruises and Celebrity Cruises diverted ships as well.

Royal Caribbean canceled three of their cruises in the Bahamas, while Disney Cruise Lines canceled three cruises and diverted two others.

