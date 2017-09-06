How Hurricane Irma is impacting travel plans

Digital Vision/iStock/Thinkstock(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) — As Hurricane Irma nears the region, more than 850 flights to and from the Caribbean islands have been canceled, according to flight tracking company FlightAware, while hundreds of flights at major Florida airports have been nixed.

At Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, more than 160 flights in and out have been canceled. San Martin’s airport saw nearly 60 cancellations, St. Thomas saw more than 40 flights canceled, and St. Croix saw more than 30 nixed.

American Airlines has now canceled all their Florida flights at Miami, Fort Myers, Sarasota and West Palm Beach airports for Saturday and Sunday, with its schedule winding down on Friday.

This amounts to 640 flights cancelled by American Airlines. Miami’s airport is American Airlines’ 4th largest hub, and a major international gateway for their system.

American, Delta, United, Southwest and JetBlue have all offered waivers to passengers traveling to the Caribbean and south Florida.

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Lines has diverted five ships carrying more than 15,000 passengers to maintain a “safe distance” from Irma. MSC Cruises and Celebrity Cruises diverted ships as well.

Royal Caribbean canceled three of their cruises in the Bahamas, while Disney Cruise Lines canceled three cruises, and diverted two others.



