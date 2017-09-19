How Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West keep their family grounded

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian West has everything a girl could want, but in Allure‘s October edition, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admits she and husband Kanye West want to make sure that her kids don’t have too much.

“We don’t do gifts,” says Kim. “[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible…I don’t like presents anymore.”

The couple was just as stingy when it came to celebrating their recent wedding anniversary, according to Kim, who reveals they “just did absolutely nothing. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept.”

“You know what? I think we went to IHOP,” she adds.

Kardashain West says it’s the simple things that matter most to her, like a plastic jewelry box her 4-year-old daughter North gave her just before she traveled to Paris last year and was later robbed.

Kim admits feeling a little anxious before taking off on that trip because of recent terrorist attacks, and her daughter wanted to reassure her by giving her one of her treasured items.

“She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it — like fake little plastic jewels — and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris,” Kardashian West recalled. “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.”

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye are parents to one-year-old son, Saint, and reportedly are expecting baby number three — via a surrogate — by the end of January.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

