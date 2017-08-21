How Trump has divided his time between the White House and Trump properties

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump marked his 214th day in office Monday, ABC News looked at how Trump has divided his time between his many private properties and the White House.

As of Sunday, with the president’s return to Washington, D.C., from a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, he has visited at least one of his properties on more than a third, 35.7 percent, of his days as president — or 76 days out of 213, according to an ABC News’ count.

He has spent the night at one of his private properties somewhat less often, on 44 — or 20.7 percent — of the nights since his Jan. 20 inauguration. He’s spent 24 nights (11.3 percent) at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club; 18 nights (8.5 percent) at his Florida resort, Mar-A-Lago; and two nights (0.9 percent) at Trump Tower.

Sunday night was the president’s 155th night at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, which is nearly 73 percent of the nights since he took office.

The president has also spent the night on Air Force One twice during foreign travel (0.9 percent); once at Camp David on June 17 (0.5 percent); and 11 nights (5.2 percent) in various international cities.

So far, Trump has not spent a night at any domestic location other than one of his own properties, the White House or Camp David. That’s likely to change in Arizona this week – unless he spends Tuesday night at his nearby hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Trump will be in Phoenix on Tuesday for a campaign rally, making Arizona the 18th state he has visited as president. Afterward, he will head to Reno, Nevada, making it the 19th state.

Trump’s most frequent domestic destinations outside of Washington, D.C., are Florida (8 trips), New Jersey (7 trips) and New York (3 trips).

His trip out West this week will mark Air Force One’s 35th mission under President Trump. Air Force One has taken off and landed 82 times with Trump aboard.

The president is likely add four more flights on this week’s trip traveling from Washington to Yuma, Phoenix, and Nevada, then back to the District of Columbia, pushing the total Air Force One flights to 86.

