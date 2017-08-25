Hurricane Harvey prompts Coldplay to cancel Houston show to preserve fans' safety

Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage via Getty Images(HOUSTON) — Coldplay has postponed their Friday evening concert in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey, the band tweeted Friday.

Though they debated what to do for hours, the band, who tweeted Thursday that they were in Texas, noted that their decision was rooted in their concern for their fans’ safety.

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

“We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk,” they wrote. “We are really sorry for the inconveniences this will cause. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Mary J. Blige, who had been scheduled to perform at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas on Friday, also postponed her show, according to a statement from the venue. It will now take place on Sept. 19.

Hurricane Harvey, which is forecast to be a Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall in Texas late this evening. It is expected to be the worst to hit the state in nearly two decades. States of emergencies have already been declared for 30 counties in Texas and statewide in Louisiana.

“This is going to be a storm we talk about, unfortunately, for at least the next seven days,” ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee said Friday on Good Morning America.

