Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort Underway In Texas

08/29/17 – 4:08 P.M.

Hurricane Harvey continues to flood Texas but the American Red Cross is on hand to provide relief effort. Director of the North Central Ohio chapter Todd James said that they were able to get things ready beforehand.

Todd James

James said that there are people working around the clock to help people affected by the flooding. James said that they are also on hand to provide shelter.

Todd James

James said that they will focus on recovery steps after the waters start to recede and they can get people in the area. Until then they will continue to set up shelters and provide resources.