09/08/17 – 4:25 P.M.

You still have a chance to help out people affected by Hurricane Harvey. United Way of Hancock County president John Urbanski said that they will be collecting items on Saturday.

John Urbanski

Urbanski said that people are in need of these specific items. They will be collecting the items at Great Scot on Broad Avenue and the Tiffin Avenue Kroger from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.