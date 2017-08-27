Hurricane Harvey victims: How to help

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — Southeastern Texas has been pummeled with unprecedented flooding this weekend after the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, leaving thousands of residents stranded and in need of help.

Here are some ways that you can assist victims of the storm:

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross, a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance and disaster relief in times of crisis, and is seeking donations to help victims of Harvey.

The organization is urging people to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.

“The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place,” a statement on the organization’s website says.

Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit https://t.co/IwTsENcx2z, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/r4qSn8byXj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 26, 2017

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is the disaster relief arm of the Protestant charitable organization, and it is taking donations to help victims of Harvey.

Best way to help after #Harvey2017 is to make a financial donation to a disaster relief charity. Here’s how to support #SalvationArmy: pic.twitter.com/44nqVpg3Gs — Salvation Army EDS (@SalArmyEDS) August 27, 2017

Donors can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to help.

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center

The local blood center placed Hurricane Harvey on the splash page of its website prior to it making landfall, and is still seeking donations to help those affected by the storm.



Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Charities USA, a Catholic social service organization, is seeking donations to help those who have been affected by Harvey.

The group has set up a website devoted to Harvey relief, and explains that “long term recovery” is part of the group’s approach to disasters like this one.

“Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, needs your support to ensure the delivery of compassionate care and support to individuals affected by disasters. Our agencies provide essential support before, during and after disasters hit,” the statement says. “In fact, long-term recovery is an integral part of Catholic Charities’ holistic approach and we work tirelessly to ensure individuals can live their lives with the dignity we all deserve. This service is provided to the community regardless of religion, social or economic background.”

Support our disaster relief efforts for #HurricaneHarvey & related floods. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate. pic.twitter.com/mJFbsTC1BJ — CatholicCharitiesUSA (@CCharitiesUSA) August 26, 2017

Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is an animal shelter and no-kill pet advocacy group seeking assistance to help with pets, following the onset of the storm, and has created a page on its website specific to Hurricane Harvey-related needs.

“Austin Pets Alive! has been helping shelters in the direct line of Hurricane Harvey. We’ve been working with these shelters to transport as many pets as possible to APA! and as of Saturday morning, we’ve transported over 235 animals to our shelter,” a statement on the website says. “Because of the incredible, humbling support we’ve received from the community thus far, we have been able to remove some items from our needs list completely.”

Austin Pets Alive! is helping shelters in the direct line of #HurricaneHarvey. Please find out how you can help: https://t.co/h3iQOCwcOm pic.twitter.com/hlk72N7XbS — Austin Pets Alive! (@austinpetsalive) August 24, 2017

