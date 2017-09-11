Hurricane Irma caused sizable damage in Naples, drone footage shows

Brian Emfinger/LSM(NAPLES, Fla.) — Drone footage shows the extent of the damage that Naples, Florida, sustained from Hurricane Irma on Sunday.

The city, located on Florida’s west coast, was hit by Irma around 5 p.m., and parts of the town are facing significant flooding.

Some houses have sizable roof damage, while others have flooding on ground floors.

As bad as the destruction looks, city officials were expecting far worse.

Mayor Bill Barnett told reporters there was “minimal structural damage” in Naples.

“We have dodged a bullet with the storm’s track,” Dan Summers, the director of emergency services for Collier County, which includes Naples, said this evening.

He noted that storm surge is moving in, accounting for some of the flooding, but it was not as much as officials initially anticipated.

The city’s water distribution lines have been broken, so officials are telling residents to boil the water that comes out of their taps as a precaution.

