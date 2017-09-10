Hurricane Irma close to landfall in Florida Keys, at least three dead in the state

ABC News(KEY WEST, Fla.) — Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as powerful winds and rain pummel the area, leaving at least three people dead in the state.

As of 8 a.m., the storm’s eye was 20 miles east-southeast of Key West, Florida, and 110 miles south of Naples.

As Florida braces for the worst of the powerful Category 4 storm’s impact, at least three deaths were reported in the state.

A man in Monroe County, which encompasses Key West, was killed after he lost control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength, local officials said.

Two other people died in a car crash in the rain in Hardee County, Florida, which is about 60 miles inland from Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The death toll from the hurricane in the Caribbean, meanwhile, has risen to 22, bringing the total number in Irma’s path who have died to at least 25.

