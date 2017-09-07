Hurricane Irma leaves 'unprecedented' destruction in the Caribbean, kills at least 10

ABC News(MIAMI) — Hurricane Irma skirted north of the Dominican Republic early Thursday as the powerful Category 5 storm set its sights on south Florida after leaving a trail of death and destruction in the Caribbean.

Irma, dubbed the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade, had maximum sustained winds of 180 mph early Thursday morning as it moved away from the northern coast of Puerto Rico and over the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The wind speeds were down slightly from the day before, but only by 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.

As of 8 a.m., Irma was about 110 miles north of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and moving west-northwest as it raced toward Turks and Caicos. The storm is expected to pound the Turks and Caicos archipelago southeast of the Bahamas in the evening. Storm surge could be up to 5 feet high on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and up to 20 feet on Turks and Caicos.

Much of Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas could get 8 to 12 inches of rain, with as much as 20 inches in isolated spots through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Millions of children in Haiti and the Dominican Republic are at risk, according to Save the Children organization.

“Deadly storms have a bias against children. Storms often leave a lasting impact on young minds. Relief efforts should prioritize children — their needs, their emotional well-being,” Unni Krishnan, director of Save the Children’s emergency health unit, said in a statement Thursday.

The National Weather Service projects Irma will be near the central Bahamas by Friday and then make landfall in south Florida, near Miami, on Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing high winds, abundant rainfall and potentially dangerous storm surge.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who declared a statewide emergency earlier this week, has warned that the “massive storm” could be more treacherous than Hurricane Andrew, which devastated the Sunshine State 25 years ago.

“I want everybody to understand the importance of this. This is bigger than Andrew,” Scott said Wednesday in an interview from Tallahassee with ABC News’ Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. “This could be worse.”

At a press conference Thursday morning, Scott said Irma could bring “life-threatening” damage to Florida, and he urged residents on the state’s east and west coasts to be prepared to evacuate.

Mandatory evacuations have been delivered in two Florida counties: Monroe County and Miami-Dade County’s Zones A and B. Monroe covers the Florida Keys, while Miami-Dade’s Zones A and B include Miami Beach and Key Biscayne. The state has also issued voluntary evacuations in Broward and Collier counties. Scott said late Wednesday that he expects additional orders will be given once the storm grows closer.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez told ABC News that about 150,000 people have been ordered to evacuate so far. But up to 400,000 people in Miami-Dade County, the southeastern-most county on the U.S. mainland with more than 2.7 million residents, could be ordered to evacuate on Thursday, he said.

Hurricane warnings were in effect all the way to the western Bahamas on Thursday; however, there are no hurricane warnings yet for Florida.



Ten dead in the Caribbean



The islands of St. Martin and Barbuda were especially hard hit in the storm, as they continue to assess damage suffered during the day on Wednesday.

At least eight people were killed and 21 more injured on St. Martin, according to French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb. Irma delivered massive destruction to the small island, which is divided in half between a French and Dutch side. Jonathan Falwell — a pastor from Lynchburg, Virginia, and son of late televangelist Jerry Falwell — was on St. Martin as the storm hit and shared photos of the destruction on Twitter.

Another photo from this morning. It’s so tragic. Situation is catastrophic. pic.twitter.com/KFhZvuxmKc — Jonathan Falwell (@jonathanfalwell) September 6, 2017

Collomb said that although the airport was not destroyed, it is also not functional; support will have to be delivered via helicopter. He said 100,000 military emergency rations will be sent to the population.

One person was also killed in Barbuda on Wednesday. The island suffered near-total destruction, with 90 percent of structures on the island destroyed, according to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Barbuda recorded the strongest winds of any island in the path of Irma as 155 mph gusts were measured on Wednesday morning. The U.S. Virgin Islands saw a wind gust of 131 mph on Buck Island north of St. Croix.

Video from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands showed the intensity of the storm’s winds.

One person also died in Anguilla, according to Melissa Meade, director of disaster management in the British territory.

Puerto Rico largely avoided the worst of the storm, with the highest gust on the island measured at 70 mph.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.