Hurricane Irma strengthens as it closes in on the Caribbean

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Irma’s winds have strengthened to 120 mph as it closes in on the Caribbean.

Hurricane watches are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy as of 8 a.m. ET Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Category 3 storm’s path remains unclear, though some forecast models show it could be headed for Florida and the East Coast.

Irma is expected to turn toward the west late Monday, followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday. The storm is expected to further strengthen through Tuesday evening.

