Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 4, 'increasing chance' could affect Florida: NHC

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Monday and the National Hurricane Center said there is an “increasing chance” that Florida and the Florida Keys will see “some impacts from” Irma, though it’s still too early to determine what direct effects it may have.

The storm — which is currently closing in on the Caribbean with winds up to 130 mph — is expected to be near the Cuba coast by Saturday.

Ride along with WP-3D Orion #NOAA42 for the first flight through #HurricaneIrma. Flights continue today. Credit LT Rob Mitchell/NOAA pic.twitter.com/7sjigdNiv7 — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 4, 2017

On Tuesday afternoon and evening, rain and winds are expected to move into the northern Leeward Islands, including Antigua and Saint Martin, with the worst conditions occurring Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Hurricane warnings — which are usually issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds — are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy as of 11 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Virgins Islands and Puerto Rico are forecast to see deteriorating conditions throughout the day on Wednesday with the worst of the rain and wind arriving Wednesday night.

Hurricane watches — which typically are issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds — have been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and Guadeloupe.

Some Caribbean island were making preparations as the storm approached.

In Puerto Rico, a State of Emergency has been declared that activates the National Guard.

At a news conference on Monday, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricard Rossello warned of flooding and power outages.

He canceled classes for Tuesday and declared a half-day of work for the U.S. territory, and said the government was preparing 456 shelters on the island, which can house 62,000 people.

