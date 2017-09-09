ABC-Top Stories 

Hurricane Katia makes landfall as a Category 1 storm in Mexico

iStock/Thinkstock(TECOLUTLA, Mexico) — Shortly before Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cuba late Friday night as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Katia made landfall as a Category 1 storm north of Tecolutla, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At the time Katia made landfall, it had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Only 26 minutes separated the announcements of Irma and Katia making landfall. The National Hurricane Center tweeted about Katia’s landfall at 10:34 p.m. ET, followed by a tweet about Irma’s landfall at 11 p.m.

Forecasters expect Katia to weaken quickly over the next 24 hours.

