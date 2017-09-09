Hurricane Katia makes landfall as a Category 1 storm in Mexico

iStock/Thinkstock(TECOLUTLA, Mexico) — Shortly before Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cuba late Friday night as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Katia made landfall as a Category 1 storm north of Tecolutla, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At the time Katia made landfall, it had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

#HurricaneKatia just made landfall in Mexico (north of Tecolutla) & will quickly weaken. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding, mudslides. pic.twitter.com/fZAgCPkIe9 — Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) September 9, 2017

Only 26 minutes separated the announcements of Irma and Katia making landfall. The National Hurricane Center tweeted about Katia’s landfall at 10:34 p.m. ET, followed by a tweet about Irma’s landfall at 11 p.m.

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 40: Irma Making Landfall On the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as A Category 5 Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017

Forecasters expect Katia to weaken quickly over the next 24 hours.

