I-75 Widening Project To Close Two Ramps Starting Today

9/5/17 – 5:55 A.M.

The I-75 widening project in Findlay brings a major change today. ODOT says the entrance and exit ramps from State Route 12 to southbound I-75 close today for about a month. Crews are installing new drainage and reconstructing the ramps. The detour takes drivers on Route 12 north on I-75 to U.S. 224 before redirecting them south again.

ODOT says drivers on I-75 southbound who need to exit at Route 12 can drive south to the U.S. 68 / State Route 15 interchange and follow detour signs to get back on northbound I-75 and back to 12.

Later this week ODOT is closing the southbound interchange from I-75 to U.S. 68 / State Route 15 for a couple of days. Crews will place beams for the new Harrison Street bridge on Thursday and Friday night. ODOT also expects to close the intersection again early next week as work continues on the bridge.