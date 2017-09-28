“I think they're within their Constitutional rights”: “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson weighs in on NFL athletes taking a knee

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Anthony Anderson’s show black-ish isn’t afraid to tackle hot button issues, and right now, no topic is hotter than the controversy over NFL players protesting racial inequality by “taking a knee” during the national anthem. President Trump says it’s disrespectful, and has suggested that any player who does so should be fired. Anderson, however, disagrees.

“I think they’re well within their constitutional rights,” he tells ABC Radio. “Especially when these athletes stand up and say, ‘I respect the flag, I respect the armed forces.'”

He adds, “Some of them have consulted veterans and the veterans were like, ‘Well, we found it disrespectful for you to sit down. Why don’t you take a knee? Why don’t you kneel? I don’t see that as disrespect.’ And that’s what they did.”

“I don’t see what these men are doing [wrong] — it’s my personal opinion,” Anderson continues. “But that’s what’s so great about our country, you know? …We have the First Amendment right to voice whatever we want to voice.”

Anderson hopes that more people are able find common ground with each other through helping one another. That’s why he’s partnered with State Farm Insurance and its “Good Neighbor” volunteer program.

“There was just, you know, some real synergy there based on what they’ve been doing…and what I’ve been doing in my 40-plus years as a man on this earth,” Anderson explains. “Starting with church community service with my mother and my brothers and my sister. And…the things that my mother instilled with me about volunteerism and ‘owning’ your community…I instilled that in my children.”

Anderson urges fans go to NeighborhoodOfGood.com to find volunteer opportunities in their own communities. “People helping people,” he says. “That’s what it’s all about.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Meanwhile, black-ish returns next Tuesday night on ABC.

