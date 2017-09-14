Iconic Charging Bull statue on Wall Street vandalized with blue paint

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Charging Bull statue on Wall Street in New York City was vandalized with paint early Thursday morning.

A worker at a nearby office building spotted an unidentified woman throwing blue paint on the head of the iconic bull statue and tying a blue ribbon around the neck of the Fearless Girl statue.

The vandalism was discovered at 5:50 a.m. and a nearby cleaning crew was called in to clean off what they said they believed to be water paint.

The workers gave responding NYPD officers a description of a middle-aged blonde woman who they said walked away from the scene. NYPD told ABC News that no arrests have been made.

The vandalism is believed to be a response to the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Agreement climate accord.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.