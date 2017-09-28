Ikea buys on-demand services site TaskRabbit

Ikea(NEW YORK) — In a match made in DIY furniture heaven, Ikea Group has bought on-demand services site TaskRabbit, the Swedish company announced Thursday.

Ikea, which describes itself as the “world’s largest home funishing retailer, said in a press release that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares for TaskRabbit, Inc.

When using TaskRabbit, a user is matched with a “Tasker” after choosing a chore to be completed, such as furniture assembly, moving and packing, handyman work and home improvements. It currently operates in the U.S. and London, according to the release.

The furniture store has already started a “successful pilot” with TaskRabbit at stores in London, Ikea said. The transaction is expected to be completed in October.

Ikea said it “continuously strives to develop new and improved products and services to make our customers’ lives a little bit easier.”

“We will be able to learn from TaskRabbit’s digital expertise, while also providing IKEA customers additional ways to access flexible and affordable service solutions to meet the needs of today’s customer,” said Jesper Brodin, president and CEO of IKEA Group.

The acquisition could mean “greater opportunities” and “increased earning potential” for Taskers, said Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit, in a statement.

Ikea owns and operates 357 stores in 29 countries, the company said.

