Illinois police rescue caught on video as driver pulled from car engulfed in flames

Village of Oswego Police(NEW YORK) — Some quick-thinking police officers in Oswego, Illinois were able to save the life of a man trapped in a burning vehicle earlier this week.

Officers responded on Tuesday to a hit-and-run accident and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

In a video posted on the Oswego Police Facebook page, officers surround the burning vehicle, and drag the man to safety, with someone shouting, “They got him out!” over the radio. Officers say the man inside the vehicle was refusing to leave so they forcefully removed him.

Two Oswego police officers, Brandon Dilg and Cassie Catberro, were treated for smoke inhalation and Dilg received minor burns to his arm and leg. They have since been released from the hospital.

The 71-year-old driver was fleeing from the scene of an accident when his car hit a concrete barrier and burst into flames, Patch reported

There was no word on the condition of the driver.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.