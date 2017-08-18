In new video, Arnold Schwarzenegger slams hate groups, admonishes Trump

Getty Images/Aurelien Meunier

(LOS ANGELES) — Saying “there are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred,” Terminator star and former Republican Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, takes aim at neo-Nazis, white supremacists and President Donald Trump in a new video for ATTN.

Schwarzenegger addresses Trump directly in the Facebook video saying, “As president of this great country, you have a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism.”

The former governor also offers an alternative response to the ones Trump gave after a woman was killed at a rally of neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, responses in which Trump blamed “many sides,” and for which he earned praise from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

“As president of the United States, and as a Republican, I reject the support of white supremacists. The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags. The party of Lincoln won’t stand with those who care the battle flag of the failed Confederacy,” Schwarzenegger offers as a response, turning to a bobblehead figurine of Trump and asking, “Was that that difficult?”

Schwarzenegger also has strong words for neo-Nazis and white supremacists: “Let me be just as blunt as possible: Your heroes are losers. You’re supporting a lost cause.”

The actor added that he had made a donation to the Jewish human rights organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, and called on others to become active in combating hate groups.

“I hope that you will join me by supporting your favorite anti-hate organization,” he said.

The video, posted Thursday evening, had already received nearly 6 million views by midnight.

