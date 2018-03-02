India celebrates Holi, the festival of colors

Saikat Paul/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(MUMBAI) — Riotous, vibrant color envelopes India when Hindus celebrate the end of winter and the arrival of spring with the annual festival of Holi.

Also known as the festival of colors, it is a time to let go of certain social norms by wearing all-white clothes to dance and douse friends, family and strangers in colored powders or water of deep hues of magenta, blue, green, yellow or orange.

Holi has its roots in stories from Indian mythology.

Though the official date this year is March 2, different parts of the country celebrate the day before then or over several days.

