Indiana cop discovers reindeer in back of van pulled over for traffic violation

Indiana State Police(INDIANAPOLIS) — On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen, on Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and … 2014 Dodge cargo van?

One Indiana state trooper got a Christmas surprise Thursday morning when he pulled over a van with a special, living passenger in the cargo hold.

Indiana State Police said that Master Trooper Don Farris stopped a white 2014 Dodge van Thursday for a minor traffic violation just west of Indianapolis.

The driver, Christopher T. Hansen of Indianapolis, was issued a warning for the violation.

But before driving off, police said Hansen also asked Farris if he wanted to look at his passenger in the rear of the van.

Farris opened the back to find none other than an adult reindeer.

Hansen explained he has a business, Silly Safaris Shows Inc., and he was on his way to Attica, Indiana to put on a show at an elementary school.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.