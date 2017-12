Joe Robbins/Getty Images(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indianapolis will host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be held at the Pacers’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which hasn’t hosted the event since 1985, when it was played at the Hoosier Dome.

Future sites for the NBA All-Star Game include Los Angeles (2018), Charlotte (2019) and Chicago (2020).

