Indians win 22nd straight game, clinch playoff birth

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Indians held the longest win streak in American League history at 21 games, and it just got longer. On Thursday night, the Indians held on to defeat the Royals 3-2, but it didn’t come without drama.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Indians trailed 2-1. The team was down to its final strike when Francisco Lindor’s RBI double brought home the game-tying run and sent the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Jose Ramirez stretched a base hit to center into a double, putting a runner in scoring position. Edwin Encarnacion walked, putting two on and nobody out for Jay Bruce, and Bruce cashed in. Bruce ripped a line drive down the right field line, scoring Ramirez and giving the Indians a dramatic 3-2 victory for their 22nd straight win, the second longest streak in MLB history.

To make the night a little sweeter, the Indians clinched a playoff birth with the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

