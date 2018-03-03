Individual allegedly suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound near White House

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The Secret Service said its personnel is responding to reports of a person who allegedly shot themselves near the White House.

The incident allegedly happened along the North Fence line of the White House on Saturday afternoon, the Secret Service said via Twitter. There were no other reported injuries related to the incident.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News the individual who apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound did not breach the fence line.

No shots were fired by the Secret Service, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, the source said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



