'Indivisible' activist group takes aim at Obamacare repeal bill

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The liberal activist group “Indivisible,” a primary force behind the big anti-Donald Trump protest marches this spring and those raucous summer town halls, is now running full steam to stop the latest GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, known as the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Operating out a start-up space in Washington, D.C., the Indivisible leadership team is calling for a national day of action for Sept. 25, just as the Republican Congress returns for the make-or-break last effort to deliver on the campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“We’re activating out entire network right now to push back against the Graham-Cassidy bill,” said Leah Greenberg, the former Congressional staffer who launched Indivisible last November as a center of resistance against the Trump agenda. “That means everything from in-person events all around the country, showing up at Senate offices, showing up at rallies, showing up in person and meeting with as many senators as possible to let them know the depths of the opposition to this bill.”

Both sides are running against the clock. Republicans need to get the bill passed before the Sept. 30 deadline when the rules that allow a bill to proceed on a simple majority expire. Indivisible and the Democrats are trying to build a wall of public outrage and opposition before wavering Republicans are persuaded to get behind the bill.

Indivisible got a boost Wednesday morning when former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton retweeted to her 18 million followers the group’s online campaign, called “Kill the Bill.”

Our friends at @IndivisibleTeam explain what’s happening and what you can do (need to do!) to stop it. https://t.co/p0lfJQAro9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2017

