Infant rescued from wreckage after deadly quake in Italy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Firefighters rescued an infant from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Italy on Tuesday after a 4.0-magnitude ripped through the resort island of Ischia, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.

The 7-month-old baby boy — along with his older brother and parents — were rescued early Tuesday morning, several hours after the earthquake first struck the island.

Emergency officials were still working to save a third child, a young boy, who was still trapped under the home’s wreckage as of early Tuesday, Sky TG24 reported.

#22ago 6:00 #Ischia, #vigilidelfuoco #usar al lavoro senza sosta, sempre in contatto con uno dei due bambini sotto le macerie pic.twitter.com/wjqNnJDUNF — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 22, 2017

Sky TG24 said the boy was trapped under a bed, but able to communicate with rescue workers through the rubble.

Il momento in cui Mattias è rinato. #vigilidelfuoco #usar scavano per salvare Ciro, prosegue senza sosta il soccorso a #Ischia pic.twitter.com/yYCYRJXJY8 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 22, 2017

Ischia, located off the coast of Naples, has a population of about 50,000.

The earthquake knocked over multiple structures in the small communes of Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno.

An elderly woman was reportedly killed by debris falling from a church and authorities found the body of another woman in the rubble of a collapsed building nearby. Authorities said at least 39 people were injured.

Civil Protection officials told Sky TG24 that about 2,600 people could be displaced as a result of the quake.

