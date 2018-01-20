Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul under attack, Afghan official says

istock/Thinkstock(KABUL, Afghanistan) — Gunmen waged an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday, according to Najib Danis, a spokesman for the country’s interior ministry.

Danish told ABC News that the attackers had entered the luxury hotel in Kabul and special forces have arrived on scene in response. He did not provide details on the number of gunmen or if there were any casualties.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert on Thursday, saying it was “aware of reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels” in the capital city.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.